US renews waiver for Iraq to import Iranian gas, electricity

2021/01/06 | 04:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- An Iraqi official told AFP that the US has extended a waiver for Iraq to continue importing Iran’s electricity and gas for three more months.

The officials spoke under the condition of anonymity and noted that the new waiver is longer than the previous ones and is the result of lengthy negotiations.

Based on the new waiver, which has not yet been officially announced by Baghdad, Iraq will still be able to buy electricity and gas from the Islamic Republic of Iran until next April.

The sanction waivers have been extended for Iraq since US sanctions on Iran’s energy exports snapped back in 2018.

Iraq and Iran share a 1,400-kilometer-long border.



For their run-of-the-mill maintenance, Iraqis depend on Iranian companies for many things from food to machinery, electricity, natural gas, fruits, and vegetables.

