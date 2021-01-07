Iraq signs $2bn Oil Deal with Chinese Firm

2021/01/07 | 18:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has reportedly awarded a Chinese company a deal which would see it paying $2 billion upfront for a year's supply of oil.Alaa al-Yasiri, General Manager of State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) told Iraqi News Agency (INA) that a Chinese company had won the contract ahead of a European company, but […]

