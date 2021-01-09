Democrat Jamaal Bowman Compares Trump’s Twitter Ban to Detention of Saddam Hussein

2021/01/09 | 11:32 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- US Rep.Jamaal Bowman responded to the recent banning of President Donald Trump’s account in Twitter by posting video footage of a US official announcing the capture of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

In his Twitter post, Bowman urged the suspension of Trump’s account as he was “inciting a fascist mob”.

Trump used Twitter to claim the US elections were a fraud, despite his many court losses challenging the votes, and to attack his political opponents.

​Donald Trump had relied heavily on Twitter to communicate with the public throughout his presidency.



He garnered nearly 90 million followers on his account.

On Wednesday, protesters attacked Capitol police with metal pipes, chemical irritants, and other weapons, and damaged property before seizing the rotunda and inauguration stage.



The attack, which came after Trump urged his supporters in a rally to keep fighting to overturn the election results, marked the most significant breach of US capitol grounds since the British set fire to it in 1814.

In turn, Donald Trump said that he was outraged by the violent riot that took place at the US Capitol and was working to ensure a smooth transition of power to the next administration.

He added that those who broke the law will "pay".

At least five people have died including a Capitol police officer in connection with Wednesday's unrest.