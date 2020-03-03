Iraq urged to refer terror case of resistance martyrs to ICJ

2021/01/10 | 12:08 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Judge Mahmoud al-Hassan made the remarks on Sat.and emphasized that ruling of Iraqi judiciary against US incumbent President Donald Trump is a manifestation of meaning of ‘justice’.

The crime occurred at Baghdad International Airport is not subject to international immunity, he added.

He went on to say that the lawsuit against US President Trump must be referred to the Interpol.

On Jan.



07, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council ordered the arrest of US President Donald Trump for the assassination of former Iran IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt.



Gen.



Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The special judge of Al-Rusafa Investigation Court, who is in charge of case of the assassination of martyrs Gen.



Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump under Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

Iranian and Iraqi resistance commanders were assassinated by US terrorist forces at Baghdad International Airport on Jan.



03, 2020.

