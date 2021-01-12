Q&A: Hassan Mohammed Hassan, deputy Basra Oil chief in charge of licensing round fields and West Qurna 1

2021/01/12 | 17:38 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BASRA - As the OPEC-plus coalition anticipates easing off production cuts in 2021, oil fields in Basra are ready.

After the Oil Ministry ordered roughly 1 million bpd of cumulative cuts, many fields have already begun climbing back to their former capacity, while others can be ramped up quickly.

The production hiatus has been good for many fields, according to Hassan Mohammed Hassan, the director general of the state-run Basra Oil Company (BOC), whose role includes overseeing all fields under technical service contracts with foreign oil companies in Iraq's largest oil province.

At Majnoon, for example, where production has recently been reduced to about 130,000 barrels per day (bpd), two new facilities are being built that could bring capacity up to 450,000 bpd in two years.

Still, Iraq has to overcome contracting obstacles that are decided in Baghdad but which will impact BOC operations.



Bidding Round 5 contracts awarded in 2018 are still "under negotiation," Hassan said, despite having been approved by the former Cabinet.

And the multi-billion dollar southern infrastructure project, once under direct negotiation with ExxonMobil, is being split up into smaller, targeted projects – all necessary to be able to increase production and ultimately move more crude to market.

This doesn't mean ExxonMobil is leaving Iraq, said Hassan, who also serves as the head of the joint management committee for West Qurna 1, which ExxonMobil operates.

He spoke with Iraq Oil Report at his office in Basra.

This content is for registered users.



Please login to continue.If you are not a registered user, you may purchase a subscription or sign up for a free trial.

Iraq Oil Report Attribution Policy

All sources quoted or referenced spoke to Iraq Oil Report directly and exclusively, unless stated otherwise.



Iraq Oil Report typically grants anonymity to sources that can't speak without risking their personal safety or job security.



We only publish information from anonymous sources that we independently corroborate and are important to core elements of the story.



We do not provide anonymity to sources whose purpose is to further personal or political agendas.

Iraq Oil Report Commitment to Independence

Iraq Oil Report strives to provide thoroughly vetted reporting and fair-minded analysis that enables readers to understand the dynamic events of Iraq.



To meet this goal, we always seek to gather first-hand information on the ground, verify facts from multiple angles, and solicit input from every stakeholder involved in a given story.

We view our independence as an integral piece of our competitive advantage.



Whereas many media entities in Iraq are owned or heavily influenced by political parties, Iraq Oil Report is wholly owned by several of its employees.



In a landscape that is often polarized and politicized, we are able to gather and corroborate information from an unusually wide array of sources because we can speak with all of them in good faith.

To fund this enterprise, Iraq Oil Report depends on revenue from both advertising and subscriptions.



Some of our advertisers and subscribers ‐ including companies, governments, and NGOs ‐ are also subjects of our reporting.



Consistent with journalistic best practices, Iraq Oil Report maintains a strict firewall that removes business considerations from editorial decision-making.



When we are choosing which stories to report and how to write them, our readers always come first.