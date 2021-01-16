IRGC Releases Footage of 2020 Missile Attacks against US Base in Iraq

2021/01/16 | 00:02 - Source: Iraq News

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has released, for the first time, a video of the moment several Iranian missiles were launched to target the Iraqi Ayn al-Assad base occupied by US forces in January 2020.

The missiles, fired upon the order of IRGC Aerospace Commander Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, struck the American-occupied base in retaliation for the US assassination of Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who had been killed in a drone strike on January 3, 2020, near Baghdad International Airport.

In the video released on Friday, Hajizadeh is seen in the operation room saying that the Iranian missiles are fired one by one so as to give the American troops a chance to escape and take shelter, as Iran is not after claiming their lives and committing a crime, as the US president did by killing Soleimani.

Subscribe

?