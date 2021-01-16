Iraq reports 805 new COVID-19 cases, 606,991 in total

2021/01/16 | 17:22 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, Jan.15 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Friday 805 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 606,991.

It also reported 10 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,932, and 1,530 more recovered cases, bringing the total recoveries to 565,889.

Meanwhile, Sayf al-Badr, health ministry's spokesman, said in a press release that he warns of rumors by reports of some local media about the spread of the new strain of coronavirus in some Iraqi provinces.

"We deny such reports and any news not issued by the relevant authorities about the coronavirus pandemic," al-Badr said.



"If there are any positive or negative developments, the Ministry of Health and authorized persons are the only parties that have the right to give information."

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26 in 2020, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.