UN appoints new Deputy Special Representative for Iraq

2021/01/18 | 03:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Secretary-General appoints Ms.Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir of Iceland as Deputy Special Representative for Iraq United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has announced the appointment of Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir of Iceland as his new Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs and Electoral Assistance of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).Ms.Gísladóttir succeeds Alice Walpole […]

