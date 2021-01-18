Amazing Care Network Webinar to Feature Dana Griffin — ELDERA, Your Wisdom: The Catalyst for a New Society

2021/01/19 | 02:52 - Source: Iraq News

We believe that the wisdom of our elders with decades of experience, knowledge, and love is the most valuable resource we can share with the younger generation to help them imagine a better future.”

— Dana Griffin, Co-founder and CEO of Eldera

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazing Care Network will feature Dana Griffin, Co-founder and CEO of Eldera.ai.



Learn how Eldera connects vetted members (with at least six decades of life experience) with kids for storytelling, help with schoolwork, or conversations through a global network.



With the virtual help, children around the world develop resilience and soft skills seamlessly.



Eldera reconnects generations through our global community where they engage in live cultural and educational events and receive resources for shared learning, growth, and connection.“We believe that the wisdom of our elders — with decades of experience, knowledge, love, loss and common sense — is the most valuable resource we can share with the younger generation to help them imagine a better future for all,” stated Dana Griffin, Co-founder and CEO of Eldera.At Eldera, they believe that this moment doesn’t have to be the social recession we all fear.



We can use this pandemic to launch a societal panacea and rebuild the fabric of the primordial village in a time when it is needed the most.For the first time in history, technology has evolved in a way that can allow everyone to become more human again.



There is the rare opportunity to re-imagine the original village structure, for the 21st century and beyond — one that relies on our elders as assets to society and their wisdom as a service to humanity.



A virtual village with a real soul.GOOD FOR KIDS: Kids learn the art of conversation, listening, collaboration and empathy skills.



Most importantly, they get the undivided attention of a wise elder, access to their story , wisdom and lifelong experience.



The positive effects are immediate.Eldera is on a mission to rebuild human relationships, one-to-one and many and a time.



What started as a hope to make someone’s day better at the beginning of the pandemic, grew into a community spanning 40 states and 22 countries.GOOD FOR KIDS: Mentoring and building trusted relationships with a non-parental adult is a key form of social-emotional learning and has been proven to build resilience, collaboration, empathy and contribute to success later in life.



(Harvard University - Center on The Developing Child Study)GOOD FOR MENTORS: Mentors (at least 60 years young) draw on their lifelong wisdom, stories and knowledge to inform the next generation.



At the same time, they learn how the new generation approaches life and share ideas as part of the nationwide elder council.



Intergenerational connection has been proven to support long term cognitive wellbeing in older adults.



(John Hopkins University - Experience Corps Study)GOOD FOR PARENTS: Parents get an ally and don't feel guilty about the screen time because their children experience two-way educational and wholesome interactions on Eldera as they are socializing with a caring adult.GOOD FOR SOCIETY: We help rebuild the fabric of society by rebooting the essential connections between generations.Learn more about Eldera HEREAbout Dana Griffin, Co-Founder & CEO, ElderaDana and her co-founders are building Eldera to become a virtual village with a real soul and to activate our elders as assets to society and their wisdom as a service to humanity.



Dana is a former data and advertising executive turned Age Tech entrepreneur and AI for Good advocate.



Raised by her grandparents in Transylvania and then guided by elders throughout her life, Dana authored multiple trademarks and patents focused on aging, wisdom and the impact of longevity.She serves as the NY Director of AI Commons and as an official UN delegate to Global Pulse.



She has been advising, consulting, and speaking internationally about principled uses of AI for innovation, policy, and social impact.



Dana was named by AdAge as “40 under 40 changing the advertising industry." She has a C-suite background in global expansion, strategy and data, partnering with Fortune 500s, high growth startups and non-profit organizations.A Vedic meditator and outspoken fan of interesting people and good food, Dana spends her time cooking, training in Krav Maga and exploring human wisdom.Join us for a webinar on January 21 @ 11am HST, 1pm PST, 4pm EST.About Amazing Care NetworkAmazing Care Network is a membership organization that provides the support needed as we go through life.



When one plans well and interacts with others who may be dealing with the same issues, the path is much smoother.Cora Tellez, CEO and Founder launched Amazing Care Network, Inc.



in January 2015, to focus on helping men and women redefine aging.



Services offered include savings accounts geared to setting funds aside to pay for services not covered by long term care insurance or Medicare, expanding one’s network of friends and educating them on the opportunities and challenges awaiting us as we age, and a network of resources to help us, including recently retired physicians who serve as physician friends-of-the-family to help clients navigate the medical delivery system and UC San Diego’s School of Clinical Pharmacy.

