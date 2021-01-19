Pain Care Labs Receives 2020 Tibbetts Award for Innovation

2021/01/19 | 16:12 - Source: Iraq News

Amy Baxter, Medical Doctor and Pain Researcher

The industry leader in drug-free pain relief joins a select group of past awardees, including Qualcomm, 23andMe, Symantec, and Broadcom.

Pain Care Labs innovations have led to a new category of pain relief, which has led to extensive independent, unfunded research supporting their technology.”

— Julie Collins, Former Director, SBIR GA

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pain Care Labs, the industry leader in noninvasive, drug-free pain relief solutions, announced its selection as a 2020 Tibbetts Award winner.



The award recognizes the substantial economic and social benefits the company’s pain-relieving medical devices have contributed to our nation by leveraging funding from National Institutes of Health (NIH) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programs.

After initial prototyping in the scientist-founder’s basement, Pain Care Labs has worked hand-in-glove with NIH research institutes.



“In 2009, the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development believed in a small, all-woman business, and cared enough about vaccination pain to fund a pediatrician’s theory,” recalls Amy Baxter M.D., pediatric emergency physician and CEO of Pain Care Labs.



“Our program officer was patient, passionate, and elevated the level of our science.



Since that time, various program officers in the NIA, NIDA, NINDS, and other SBIR liaisons have graciously given their time and acumen to expand the business and science scope of our company.”

Pain Care Labs’ mission - to eliminate unnecessary pain - exhibits the kind of public health benefit and company investment that the SBIR program was designed to support.



“As a WBENC-certified company, they have practiced inclusion and diversity,” observes Julie Collins, Former Director, SBIR GA, Innovation Coach, and NSF I-Corp Faculty.



“Furthermore, their innovations have led to a new category of pain relief, which has led to extensive independent, unfunded research supporting their technology.”

Input from The National Institute on Drug Abuse has enabled Pain Care Labs to look beyond the science to the company's real potential.



Baxter reflects, “SBIR funding has allowed us to expand our indications for use from vaccination and needle pain control to broader drug-free musculoskeletal pain relief.” The NIH approach links the science to the sales, facilitating translation into life-saving technologies.



With federal funding provided by the NIH, Pain Care Labs is now developing and investigating a low back pain device to reduce opioid initiation or dependence.

The urgency of vaccination to address the COVID-19 pandemic amplifies Pain Care Labs important work in reducing needle pain and fear.



Manworren, PhD, APRN, notes, “As we continue to face a pandemic health crisis, I am confident their first product, Buzzy®, will help accelerate worldwide vaccination against this deadly virus.”

About the Tibbetts AwardsThe Tibbetts Awards are presented to companies that promote the mission and goals of the SBIR program, which include stimulating technological innovation and increasing commercialization of federal research.



The Awards are named after its founder Roland Tibbetts, an active champion of the SBIR cause.



He piloted the program and then served as the SBIR Program Manager at National Science Foundation from 1976-1996.

ABOUT PAIN CARE LABSPain Care Labs is the industry leader in noninvasive pain relief solutions.



Buzzy® has been used to block pain for over 37 million needle procedures.



VibraCool® is an FDA registered 510(k) cleared device to treat myofascial pain caused by trigger points, restricted motion, and muscle tension.



Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher Amy Baxter M.D., the Company is dedicated to effective, reusable, and affordable solutions for pain.



The Company’s award-winning solutions are based on patented Oscillice® M-Stim® , a mechanical stimulation/thermal neuromodulation platform.



Pain Care Labs was named "Industry Leader for Localized Pain Relief" by Frost & Sullivan, a leading market research firm.



For more information, including a list of published studies, please visit PainCareLabs.com.

