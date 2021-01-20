2021/01/20 | 05:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Genel Energy has issued the following trading and operations update in advance of the Company's full-year 2020 results, which are scheduled for release on 18 March 2021.The information contained herein has not been audited and may be subject to further review.Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "Executing our strategy […]

read more Genel Energy expects Continued Growth first appeared on Iraq Business News.