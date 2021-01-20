Radix Health Grows Leadership Team as Seasoned Healthcare Executives Join to Drive Growth and Innovation

2021/01/20 | 19:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Radix Health, Inc.announces two new leadership additions -- Chief Growth Officer Rashawn Allen and Vice-President of Product Phil Marsicano.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix Health, Inc., a leading provider of patient access technologies, announces two new leadership additions -- Chief Growth Officer Rashawn Allen and Vice-President of Product Phil Marsicano.



Allen and Marsicano bring added expertise to Radix Health, which was also recently named as a top ten fastest-growing private company in Atlanta by Atlanta Business Chronicle.Allen brings more than 15 years of growth experience with expanding SaaS companies.



He was most recently Chief Revenue Officer at ClearGage.



Previously he was an executive at Navicure, contributing for 14 years to help the company build up from $6 million to $100 million while working up the ladder to hold both Regional Vice President of Sales and then National Vice President of Channel Development roles.



Allen earned his bachelor’s degree from Emory University where he was captain of the varsity basketball team.“The existing leadership team has already put a great foundation in place and there’s an amazing combination of excellent people and innovative solutions that clients rave about,” said Allen.



“I’m thrilled to be able to bring my expertise in sales and growth in order to further scale those efforts.”Marsicano brings approximately 13 years of experience in product management.



He was previously VP of Product Management at Healthgrades where led product strategy for the company’s new customer data platform solution.



Earlier in his career, he was VP of Product Management with Influence Health where he was responsible for the product vision and strategy of Influence Health's consumer experience platforms.



Marsicano earned his bachelor’s and MBA from Georgia Institute of Technology.“Radix is in a unique position given the breadth of its platform and the extent to which it covers many steps of the ambulatory journey,” said Marsicano.



“I’m excited to work with stakeholders both inside and outside of Radix to further improve how we can address key challenges for provider groups around consumer experience and patient engagement.”"We are excited to have both Rashawn and Phil join our leadership team to help us continue to grow Radix Health in the areas of growth and product," shares Arun Mohan, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Radix Health.



"We are actively focused on scaling our solutions and organization to bring market-leading patient access technologies and digital front door solutions to medical practices and hospital groups throughout the U.S.”Mohan adds, “Both additions to Radix bring a solid depth of healthcare experience and vision for building and scaling companies and products that align with our goals and areas of focus.



We fully expect them to make major contributions across our organization that will positively impact our growth."About Radix HealthRadix Health is a technology company that believes patient experience starts with patient access.



Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity, and reducing delays in care.



We help leading medical groups optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey -- from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit.



We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy.



To learn more, please visit www.radixhealth.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

