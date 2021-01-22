2021/01/22 | 05:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Baker Hughes has confirmed that it has been awarded what it describes as a "major contract" by Iraq's South Gas Company (SGC) in the last quarter of 2020.The project consists of the design, manufacturing, delivery, construction and commissioning of an integrated facility for the processing and production of natural gas.The […]

read more Baker Hughes awarded Iraqi Gas Processing Contract first appeared on Iraq Business News.