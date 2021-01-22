2021/01/22 | 05:00 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Oil has signed an outline agreement with a Chinese consortium for the development of the Dhi Qar refinery.
A Ministry official described the signing of the initial principles agreement as an important step forward, and a prelude to the signing of the final investment contract for the Dhi Qar […]
Iraq's Ministry of Oil has signed an outline agreement with a Chinese consortium for the development of the Dhi Qar refinery.
A Ministry official described the signing of the initial principles agreement as an important step forward, and a prelude to the signing of the final investment contract for the Dhi Qar […]
read more Chinese Consortium to Develop Dhi Qar Refinery first appeared on Iraq Business News.