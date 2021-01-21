IRENA/MI Renewable Methanol Webinar to be Held on 27 January

2021/01/22 | 13:02 - Source: Iraq News

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Please register now for an exciting webinar on "Renewable Methanol -- An enabler for carbon neutrality in the chemical and liquid fuel sectors" which will be held on 27 January at 12:00-13:00 CET (06:00-07:00 EST).



During the webinar the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and Methanol Institute (MI) will release our joint report "Innovation Outlook: Renewable Methanol."This comprehensive report discusses market status and outlook of renewable methanol for the main applications such as feedstock for petrochemicals and transport sectors such as shipping, car and truck fuel.



It also elaborates on what policy actions are needed to facilitate an uptake of renewable-methanol in the next decade.Methanol is a key product in the chemical industry used as feedstock for other chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and plastics, which are used in producing many of the goods that we use in our daily lives.



Methanol can also be used as a fuel, but today, it is mostly produced from fossil fuels.



A transition to renewable methanol – derived from biomass or synthesised from green hydrogen and carbon dioxide (CO2) – could expand methanol’s use as a low-carbon feedstock or fuel and move industrial and transport sectors toward net carbon neutral goals.Close to 100 million tons of methanol are currently produced every year, from which just 0.2 million tons are renewable methanol.



However, encouraging developments are emerging, with more renewable-methanol commercial facilities and demonstration projects around the globe coming into operation.



Those focus mainly on using waste and by-product streams from other industrial processes, which offer the best economics at present.



Furthermore, the ongoing efforts observed around green hydrogen deployment could help with the early scale-up of electrolysers for hydrogen production, CO2 capture processes and other technologies for later large-scale renewable methanol deployment.Please click HERE to join us on 27 January for this no-cost exciting and informative event.

