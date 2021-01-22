Daesh Claims Responsibility for Twin Terrorist Attacks in Baghdad, Reports Say

2021/01/22 | 14:38 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- On Thursday morning, two suicide attackers staged explosions in the Bab Al Sharqi area in the Iraqi capital.After the incident, a spokesman for the Iraqi commander-in-chief said that the attackers were being pursued by the country’s security forces when they detonated explosive devices.

The most recent data provided by media said that 32 people died and some 110 more were left injured.

The US has denounced the terror attack that took place in Baghdad and had offered condolences to the families of the victims, State Department Acting Secretary Daniel Smith said in a statement.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms today’s terrorist attacks in Baghdad," the statement read.

Several countries, including Russia, Qatar, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt and Iran, have strongly condemned the bombing.

Members of Iraqi security forces keep guard at the site of a twin suicide bombing attack in a central market in Baghdad, Iraq January 21, 2021

© REUTERS / THAIER AL-SUDANI

Members of Iraqi security forces gather at the site of a twin suicide bombing attack in a central market in Baghdad, Iraq January 21, 2021.

© REUTERS / THAIER AL-SUDANI

Mourners carry the coffin of a man who was killed in a twin suicide bombing attack in a central Baghdad market, during his funeral in Baghdad, Iraq January 21, 2021.

© REUTERS / WISSAM AL-OKAILI

Mourners carry the coffin of a man who was killed in a twin suicide bombing attack in a central Baghdad market, during his funeral in Baghdad, Iraq January 21, 2021.

© REUTERS / WISSAM AL-OKAILI

Mourners gather near the coffin of a man, who was killed in a twin suicide bombing attack in a central Baghdad market, during a funeral in Najaf, Iraq, January 21, 2021.

© REUTERS / ALAA AL-MARJANI

© REUTERS / THAIER AL-SUDANI

Members of Iraqi security forces keep guard at the site of a twin suicide bombing attack in a central market in Baghdad, Iraq January 21, 2021

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to the activities of the Daesh terror group, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states