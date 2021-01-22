Iraqi security chiefs fired after IS claims Baghdad market attack

2021/01/22 | 15:10 - Source: Iraq News

“One [bomber] came, fell to the ground and started complaining ‘my stomach is hurting’ and he pressed the detonator in his hand.



It exploded immediately.



People were torn to pieces,” said a street vendor who did not give his name.

Suicide attacks, once an almost daily occurrence in the Iraqi capital, have halted in recent years since IS fighters were defeated in 2017, part of an overall improvement in security that has brought normal life back to the city.

People mourn by the flag-draped coffin of a suicide bomb victim, Samer Hassan during his funeral procession at the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq.Credit:AP

“Daesh terrorist groups might be standing behind the attacks,” Civil Defence chief Major General Kadhim Salman told reporters, using an Arabic term for IS.

A video taken from a rooftop and circulated on social media purported to show the second blast scattering people gathered in the area.



Images shared online, which Reuters could not independently verify, showed several dead and wounded.

Thursday's attack took place in the same market that was struck in the last big attack, in January 2018, when at least 27 people were killed.

Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi in London last year.Credit:AP

Suicide attacks against civilian targets were a near-daily tactic of mainly Sunni Muslim insurgents during the US occupation of Iraq after the invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, and were later employed by Islamic State, whose fighters swept across a third of the country in 2014.

By 2017 the fighters had been driven from all territory they held, although they have continued to wage a low-level insurgency against Iraqi forces and attack officials mainly in northern areas.

Reuters