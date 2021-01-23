2021/01/23 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Al Monitor staff.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraqi PM vows security changes after Baghdad bombing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi also sacked a number of Iraqi security officials within hours of the attacks.Click here to read the full […]

read more PM vows Security Changes after Baghdad Bombing first appeared on Iraq Business News.