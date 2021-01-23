TGTE Congratulates and Thank Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown for Building Mullivaikal Memorial

2021/01/23 | 18:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- "The destruction of Mullivaikal monument was a pathetic attempt by the Sri Lanka state to "Whitewash their own blood-stained history"

BRAMPTON, CANADA, January 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --In a letter to the Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown, the Prime Minister for Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) congratulated and thank him and the Brampton City Council for a swift a and meaningful vote to build the Mullivaikal Memorial as a response to the destruction of the same erected by the students and faculty of the Jaffna University.As you aptly noted in your speech, the destruction of Mullivaikal monument was a pathetic attempt by the Sri Lanka state to "Whitewash their own blood-stained history", said the letter.The immediate spontaneous response from the Tamils across the globe and the human rights activists like the members of the Brampton City Council demonstrate that the world at large will not only not forget the Tamil Genocide but will not rest until justice is done to Tamils, continued the letter.In conclusion the letter stated that "Let me again thank you and Brampton City Council member and hold your hands in the spirit of solidarity.BOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament.



It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means.



It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account.



TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr.



Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Twitter: @TGTE_PMOEmail: pmo@tgte.orgWeb: www.tgte-us.orgBACKGROUNDTamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces.International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as “sex slaves”.



Also, According to UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office report on April 2013, there are over 90 thousand Tamil war widows in Sri Lanka.Thousands of Tamils disappeared, including babies and children.



UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances stated in 2020 that the second highest number of enforced disappearance cases in the world is from Sri Lanka.According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.



Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community.



A Buddhist Monk shot and killed a Sri Lankan Prime Minister 1959 for having talks with Tamils.Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam.



This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.

