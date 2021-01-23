Business Feasibility Study - Wert-Berater, LLC

2021/01/24 | 03:48 - Source: Iraq News

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When making an application for financing of a new founding, construction or expansion of a business enterprise project to be financed through the SBA, the Small Business Administration Code of Federal Regulations-CFR-2011-Title 13§120.160 your lender may require a feasibility study from a qualified consultant.Wert-Berater, LLC is the leading recognized provider of feasibility studies for SBA nationwide.



The feasibility study is an in-depth undertaking that includes supported research and reasoning concerning the potential performance of a new construction or expansion project.



Moreover, Wert-Berater, LLC is also the nation's leading provider of feasibility studies for USDA Business & Industry and Rural Development programs.ABOUT WERT-BERATER, LLCSince 1998,Wert-Berater, Inc.



aims to provide the ultimate level of evaluations of our clients.



We work closely with all stakeholders and take pride in our communication, project management, and execution abilities.



With our considerable experience in a variety of sectors, we can provide feasibility studies around the world, on virtually any undertaking large and small.



Wert-Berater, Inc.



is committed to providing the highest quality of feasibility studies in the industry to ensure we provide you with prime service and your ideal outcome.FEASIBILITY STUDIES INCLUDE1) Economic Feasibility2) Market Feasibility3) Technical Feasibility4) Financial Feasibility5) Management FeasibilityFEASIBILITY STUDY COSTWe are pleased to provide a written offer after we understand the extent and location of your project, the loan program being applied for and your timing.



Please phone us at 1.888.661.4449.



You may also contact us at our website: https://www.wert-berater.com.HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO COMPLETE A FEASIBILITY STUDY?Normally, 2 to 3 weeks providing that we have the required project data provided by the client.



RUSH orders are accepted on a case-by-case basis at an additional fee.Donald J SafranekWert-Berater, LLC+1 888-661-4449dsafranek@wert-berater.com

