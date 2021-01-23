Holly Macleod Awarded the 2021 PADI IDC Platinum Award for the 8th Year running in the Gili Islands

2021/01/24 | 15:22 - Source: Iraq News

INDONESIA, January 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Again in 2021 Industry Leading Multiple Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director has received the PADI Platinum Award; making it the eight year in a row receiving both this and the PADI Elite 300 Instructor Award.Gili Islands, IndonesiaThe PADI Platinum Award is the highest possible recognition rating given to only a few Course Directors worldwide each year in recognition of their scuba diving instructor training achievements and overall commitment to the industry by way of professional level educational excellence.



The PADI Elite Instructor Award Program recognizes PADI Instructors for reaching specific milestones based on the number of certifications you issue annually.



So in this particular case the Elite-300 denotes over 300 certifications issued by that particular instructor; and for Holly Macleod that would mean over 300 Instructor level certifications.During 2020 PADI Course Director Holly Macleod saw candidates from a variety of different countries including Indonesia (both Jakarta and Flores), India, Hong Kong, China, Poland, USA, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Holland, Italy, Sweden, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, Australia, Korea, Portugal, Singapore, Canada and Greece taking professional Instructor level training in the Gili Islands and are all now certified to teach others to scuba dive.Holly Macleod has a wealth of experience within the recreational diving industry and has been working within diving for nearly 2 decades in a variety of different diving related roles.



Holly has worked in a range of different world wide diving destinations including Honduras, Thailand, Australia, UK, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia & Singapore.



Holly has now issued well over 3000 scuba diving instructor level certifications and uses this experience to train others to teach recreational diving courses.



With all of this industry experience Holly has devised a training program that incorporates personal teaching circumstances and situations that have actually taken place to provide real life experience based training to new instructors; therefore preparing graduates to teach new divers with a confidence that they can deal with any circumstantial situations that may arise.Receiving the Platinum Award is a great achievement for any PADI Course Director, but the main thing is that PADI Course Director Holly Macleod was able to continue delivering the program well into the year, despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic and was able to continue sharing her passion for scuba diving and for professional dive training.The PADI IDC Indonesia Program is considered as amongst the best places to train as a professional PADI Scuba Diving Instructor, whereby candidates will receive real experience based training and be prepared to start a rewarding and successful career teaching others to dive.



The PADI IDC Gili Islands Reviews found on TripAdvisor is possibly one of the best places to really find out what others thought of the program.



For the latest news and updates social media such as the IDC Gili Islands Instagram page is a great start.https://www.giliidc.com/https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g664666-d9727721-Reviews-Gili_IDC-Gili_Trawangan_Gili_Islands_Pemenang_Lombok_West_Nusa_Tenggara.htmlhttps://www.instagram.com/padiidcgiliislands/

JustinTime Dive AdviceDive Publications+62 821-4785-0413email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

January 23, 2021, 22:58 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release