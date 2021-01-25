2021/01/25 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq is reportedly in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure a $6 billion loan to help its finances.Finance Minister Ali Allawi (pictured) told Bloomberg that Iraq can apply for $2 billion in quick financing from a special mechanism to help Covid-battered economies, followed by an additional $4 million..[…]

