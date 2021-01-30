Anbar Reconstruction spawns Debate on Autonomy

2021/01/30 | 05:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Construction projects in Anbar province have created jobs, and provincial capital Ramadi could soon have Iraq's largest shopping mall, according to a report from Al Jazeera.
It adds that the push for more investment underpins the province's ambitions for greater autonomy.
(Source: al Jazeera)
