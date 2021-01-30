UK National Charged with Bribery in Iraq Reconstruction

2021/01/30 | 05:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- United Kingdom National Charged with Bribery and Kickback Scheme Involving Iraqi Reconstruction Contracts A United Kingdom national is charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery for his role in a scheme involving the award of millions of dollars of U.S.Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) reconstruction contracts in Iraq, Acting U.S.Attorney Rachael […]

