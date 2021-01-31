ALIPH to help Rescue the Arch of Ctesiphon

2021/01/31 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ALIPH and the Iraqi Ministry of Culture join forces to rescue the Arch of Ctesiphon, the world's largest brick vault constructed until modern times The International alliance for the protection of heritage in conflict areas (ALIPH) and the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities have announced urgent stabilization measures to protect the endangered Arch […]

