Syria, Iraq to enhance cooperation in field of water resources management

2021/02/02 | 03:22 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad , SANA- Iraqi Minister of Water Resources, Mahdi Rashid al-Hamdani, discussed on Sunday with the Syrian Ambassador in Baghdad, Sattam Jada’an al-Dandah, means of enhancing joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of water resources management.

The ministry added in a statement that al-Hamdani and al-Dandah stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination between the two countries during the exceptional circumstances such as floods .

Both sides affirmed the need for holding the meetings of the bilateral technical committees to discuss joint issues regarding water resources and the possibility of cooperation in the field of studying and implementing water projects and exchanging expertise as well as combating desertification.

MHD Ibrahim/ Mazen Eyon