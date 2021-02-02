Oil Exports Slightly Up for January

2021/02/02 | 03:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced initial oil exports for January of 88,922,697 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.868 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 2.846 million bpd exported in December.These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 85,870,503 barrels, while […]

