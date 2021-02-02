2021/02/02 | 03:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Rudaw.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.KRG raises electricity rate by 20% The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Ministry of Electricity is increasing the price of national electricity by 20 percent, the spokesperson told Rudaw on Monday.Click here to read […]

read more KRG to Increase Electricity Prices first appeared on Iraq Business News.