2021/02/03 | 04:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The first meeting of the Committee in charge of establishing the National Company for Real Estate Development has been held at the headquarters of the National Investment Commission (NIC).The meeting was chaired by Suha Dawood Najar, Head of NIC, who said the new company will be "mixed sector", with 50-percent owned […]

read more New Real Estate Development Initiative in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.