KRG PM, Turkish FM speak by phone after protesters storm base in Shiladze

2019/01/26 | 19:33
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani and the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone on Saturday (January 26) regarding the events in Shiladze.
Barzani told Cavusoglu that KRG authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and that they are following all required procedures, according to Turkish media outlets.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened further action in the Kurdistan Region in a speech in the southeastern province of Gaziantep according to independent news site T24.
‘‘They tried to wrong us today in Iraq. Our planes, our UAVs took off and they were forced to disperse. From now on we‘re going to strike at them in their holes,‘‘he said.
Turkey’s Defense Ministry wrote on Twitter: “An attack has occurred on one of bases located in northern Iraq as a result of provocation by the PKK terrorist organization. There was partial damage to vehicles and equipment during the attack,” according to Reuters.
Without naming the base, the ministry said “necessary precautions are being taken regarding the incident.”
Reuters reported that Turkey has alleged that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has involved in the protests without providing evidence.
“We are committed to maintaining our close partnership with the people of Dohuk and doing everything in our power to prevent civilian casualties in the area,” Fahrettin Altun, communications director for the Turkish Presidency, told Reuters.
(NRT Digital Media)
This story was updated at 9:36pm EBL
