2021/02/04 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From UNDP Iraq: Discovering Beyond the Known During 2020: Innovative Approaches from UNDP Accelerator Lab in Iraq The UNDP Accelerator Lab (AccLab) in Iraq has shared 100 local innovations with the world to support the role of local communities innovations in accelerating development.Click here to read the full article.

