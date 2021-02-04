Iraq Barters Heavy Fuel Oil with Lebanon

2021/02/04 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Cabinet has agreed to supply 500,000 tons of heavy fuel oil annually to Lebanon.
According to a statement from Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the oil will be paid for in a barter deal, in return for services, medical goods, medicines and consulting services.
(Source: Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)
