GCC Stresses Importance of Electrical Interconnection Program

2021/02/08 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Foreign Minister Receives Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council of Arab States to Discuss Gulf Investment in Iraq Iraq's Foreign Minister Mr.Fuad Hussein has this week discussed investments in Iraq with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Dr.Nayef Al-Hajraf.During the meeting, issues of concern to the Gulf Cooperation Council and […]

