IRR Resumes Transport of Oil Derivatives by Rail

2021/02/09 | 04:46 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi Republic Railway Company (IRR) has reportedly announced that it has resumed transportation of oil derivatives from Central Iraq to the South.
(Source: Daiji World)
