2021/02/10 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, has met with the Foreign Minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Taher Siala, on the sidelines a meeting of the League of Arab States in Cairo.Minister Hussein congratulated his Libyan counterpart on the occasion of announcing the results of the formation of the […]

read more Possible Reopening of Iraqi Embassy in Libya first appeared on Iraq Business News.