2021/02/10 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, has met with the Foreign Minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Taher Siala, on the sidelines a meeting of the League of Arab States in Cairo.
Minister Hussein congratulated his Libyan counterpart on the occasion of announcing the results of the formation of the […]
Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, has met with the Foreign Minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Taher Siala, on the sidelines a meeting of the League of Arab States in Cairo.
Minister Hussein congratulated his Libyan counterpart on the occasion of announcing the results of the formation of the […]
read more Possible Reopening of Iraqi Embassy in Libya first appeared on Iraq Business News.