Iraq welcomes two New Ambassadors

2021/02/11 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has received copies of the credentials of two new ambassadors to the country.Walid Mohamed Ismail is the new Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, while Paula Ganly becomes the new Australian Ambassador to Iraq.(Source: MOFA)

