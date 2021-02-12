DNO Buys Exxon's Stake in Iraqi Oilfield

2021/02/12 | 03:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, has announced the acquisition of ExxonMobil's 32 percent interest in the Baeshiqa license in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, doubling DNO's operated stake to 64 percent (80 percent paying interest), pending government approval.The Company plans to continue an exploration and appraisal program on the license while […]

