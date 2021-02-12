Dana Gas to Increase Drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan

2021/02/12 | 03:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Dana Gas PJSC, the Middle East's largest regional private sector natural gas company, today announced its Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for the full year ended 31 December 2020.
The Company reported a Net Profit of $36 million (AED 131mm) versus $88 million (AED 322mm) in 2019, excluding one-off non-cash impairments and other income.
Including these […]
