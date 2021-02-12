Six Days in Fallujah revived by new dev over a decade after its controversal announcement

2021/02/12 | 09:38 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Six Days in Fallujah, an abandoned first person shooter project themed around a conflict from the Iraq War, is being revived by Victura and Highwire Games after it was originally dropped in 2009 following its controversial announcement.

Originally, Six Days in Fallujah was being developed by Atomic Games and published by Konami.



That version of the project aimed to tell the story of the second battle of Fallujah according to the accounts of US Marines, but was dropped by the publisher after the announcement stirred up complaints about how the game was approaching a controversial and fairly recent event.

The new project is built from the ground up, with ex-Atomic Games CEO and current Victura CEO Peter Tamte telling Gamasutra that "too much time has passed for us to use the tech and art assets from the original game" and that more on the game itself will be shared in a few weeks time.

Tamte was notably the head of the studio originally behind Six Days in Fallujah, and says this new iteration has been in development since 2016.



Highwire Games, a studio founded by ex-Bungie developers in 2015, is helming that development project.

The new take, similar to its predecessor, sees developers collaborating with a number of US Soldiers, Marines, and Iraqi civilians to retell the 2004 conflict from their point of view, though it notes in a FAQ that the US government itself is not involved in the game's creation.

"We believe that trying to do something for ourselves can help us understand not just what happened, but why it happened the way it did," reads a statement released alongside the announcement.



"Video games can create insight and empathy in ways other media cannot."