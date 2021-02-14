UN, USAID to support UN Electoral Assistance to Iraq

2021/02/14 | 03:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UN signs financing agreement with the USAID to support UN electoral assistance to Iraq The United Nations in Iraq welcomes the contribution of USD 9.7 million from the USAID to a UN-led project to support and assist capacity-building within the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).The USAID funding will also support the deployment of […]

