2021/02/14 | 03:48 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- From Al Jazeera.
Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Decades of plundering: Where has Iraq's oil wealth gone? Ranked as the fourth-biggest oil producer in the world, many would assume that Iraq has the financial resources to weather the pandemic.
But that […]
Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Decades of plundering: Where has Iraq's oil wealth gone? Ranked as the fourth-biggest oil producer in the world, many would assume that Iraq has the financial resources to weather the pandemic.
But that […]
read more Video: Where has Iraq's Oil Wealth gone? first appeared on Iraq Business News.