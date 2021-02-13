Video: Where has Iraq's Oil Wealth gone?

2021/02/14 | 03:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Al Jazeera.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Decades of plundering: Where has Iraq's oil wealth gone? Ranked as the fourth-biggest oil producer in the world, many would assume that Iraq has the financial resources to weather the pandemic.But that […]

