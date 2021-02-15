Jordan, Iraq bolster Economic Cooperation

2021/02/15 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Jordan and Iraq held talks on Saturday in Amman to enhance economic cooperation in various fields, especially trade and investment.According to Jordan Times, the meeting was headed by Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Maha Al Ali, and Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals, Manhal Aziz.More here.(Source: Jordan […]

