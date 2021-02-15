Iraq Opens Several Border Crossings with Iran

2021/02/15 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq Opens Several Border Crossings for Iranian Transit Following the Iranian Judiciary chief's recent visit to Iraq, the Arab country has reopened several border crossings for the shipment of Iranian commodities by land freight.The Iraqi Ministry of Transport has issued an order to reopen a number of border crossings to Iranian trucks after a […]

