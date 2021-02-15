Iraq Tightens COVID Restrictions

2021/02/15 | 23:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety held a meeting on Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.The Committee reviewed the latest Covid-19 related developments and agreed several measures to address the recent rise in the number of cases in Iraq.The measures include: Imposing a total curfew on Friday, Saturday […]

