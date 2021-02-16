Iraq receives First Batch of Turkish Rail Tankers

2021/02/16 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has reportedly taken delivery of its first batch of rail tankers from Turkey.According to Daily Sabah, the first 50 units, manufactured by Cryocan, were sent by truck, with a further 400 units still to be made.The tankers will be used by Iraq Republic Railways (IRR) to transport oil and […]

