Iraq plans 20GW Solar Power by 2030

2021/02/16 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Minister of Oil has his Ministry's goal is to support the Ministry of Electricity to have 20 gigawatts of solar energy capacity installed by 2030.
In a promotional video issued by the Government of Iraq, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar added that the recently-announced partnership with French energy company Total will include the […]
