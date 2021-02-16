GE, Kapita to support up to 50 Iraqi Microbusinesses

2021/02/16 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- GE partners with Kapita to drive growth of Iraqi entrepreneurship ecosystem As part of its ongoing commitment to support Iraq and its people through the acceleration of socio-economic progress, GE has partnered with Kapita, a grassroots entrepreneurship organization to launch the 'Iraqi Microbusinesses' initiative - "Takaat" in Arabic.Through the new partnership, GE will support […]

