Iran, Iraq Agree to Form Trade Courts

2021/02/17 | 20:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- An agreement signed during the Iranian Judiciary chief's recent visit to Iraq entails setting up specialized courts with jurisdiction over economic and trade disputes involving the nationals of the two countries, an official said.Speaking at a televised interview on Saturday night, Head of the Iranian Judiciary's High Council for Human Rights Ali Baqeri Kani […]

