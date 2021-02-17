2021/02/17 | 21:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.It received a briefing from the Minister of Health on the latest Covid-19 related developments and on the ongoing national efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed to: Authorise the […]

read more Iraq allocates additional resources for Labs, Medicines first appeared on Iraq Business News.