2021/02/17 | 21:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Genel Energy has issued an update on oil reserves and resources across its portfolio.Bill Higgs (pictured), Chief Executive of Genel, said: "The quality of our reserves is the foundation of our resilient business model, providing us with low-cost production that can generate cash for many years to come."Drilling at Sarta this year has […]

read more Genel Energy Updates on Oil Reserves first appeared on Iraq Business News.